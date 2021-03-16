Rose City Band – “Silver Roses”

Ripley Johnson

New Music March 16, 2021 7:36 PM By Chris DeVille

Rose City Band – “Silver Roses”

Ripley Johnson

New Music March 16, 2021 7:36 PM By Chris DeVille

Rose City Band, the transcendental roots rock project of Wooden Shjips/Moon Duo mastermind Ripley Johnson, returned last month with news of their third album in three years, Earth Trip. Today he’s following up lead single “Lonely Places” with album opener “Silver Roses.”

Rose City Band - Earth Trip [LP+]

$30.99

The track is a sort of slowcore country ballad about cutting his tour short to return home at the dawn of the pandemic. “Called down off the road/ Free falling in the rain,” Johnson sings sedately, between rising waves of pedal steel. It seems like it will work wonders as scene-setting for the album’s journey into the heart of nature. Hear it below.

Earth Trip is out 6/25 on Thrill Jockey.

Chris DeVille Staff
Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” (Feat. Siedah Garrett)

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Rhye’s Michael Milosh Accused Of Grooming And Physical And Sexual Abuse By Ex-Wife

    13 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: New Pagans The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All

    12 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest