Brittany Howard has been on TV a lot lately. On Sunday, for instance, Howard performed on the Grammys, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin backing her up on piano. As part of the in-memoriam segment, Howard sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” the Carousel show tune that was a hit for Gerry And The Pacemakers in 1963. When that segment ended, the Grammys cut to a commercial of Brittany Howard again singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in a Johnnie Walker commercial. That was pretty weird! But there’s a reason why Howard is on TV so much. She’s really good at singing songs.

Last night, Brittany Howard was the musical guest on a Jimmy Kimmel Live episode that also featured an interview with Michelle Obama. Howard sang “Short And Sweet,” a solo-acoustic folk-blues song that appeared on her 2019 solo album Jaime. (That’s the one that Bon Iver remixed last year.)

The Kimmel cameras captured Howard singing alone in the Sanctuary, an Nashville music venue. Howard gave her voice a workout on this one, going for maximal rasp-theatrics even when the music was just her own acoustic guitar. The sheer power of Howard’s voice is something to witness. Watch the performance below.

Jaime is out now on ATO.