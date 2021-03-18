Miami Festival III Points, Returning In October, Unveils Lineup

Last year, the Miami music festival III Points was scheduled to go down in May, and it unveiled its lineup two months before the pandemic arrived. That festival didn’t happen, of course. The III Points organizers first announced plans to reschedule for October, then said that the festival would return in May of 2021. Neither of those was possible, but now it’s looking like we’re getting vaccination rates up to the point where music festivals could actually happen in fall. The III Points people are counting on it. They’ve just announced that this year’s show is coming to Mana Wynwood Convention Center 10/22-23.

The lineup for this year’s III Points isn’t complete yet, but this far, it’s looking a whole lot like what was supposed to happen last year. Last year’s headliners were going to be the Strokes, the Wu-Tang Clan, Robyn, and Disclosure. This year, the Strokes and Wu-Tang are again scheduled, but Robyn and Disclosure aren’t on the bill. The top of this year’s bill also includes Kaytranada, who was scheduled to play last year, and dance producers Eric Prydz and Zhu, who were not. There are also some blacked-out names that will be announced next month.

The rest of the bill is a healthy mix of dance, rap, and indie rock acts. The bill includes Three 6 Mafia, Thundercat, Moses Sumney, Alex G, Romy, Khruangbin, Yves Tumor, Crumb, Devendra Banhart, Kelly Lee Owens, Mount Kimbie, Jacques Greene, George Clanton, John Tejada, and Eartheater, among many others. A lot of the acts who were supposed to play in 2020 are back on the bill, though Ariel Pink is notably absent.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the organizers write that they were trying to plan to hold the event in spring but that “the local authorities are not ready to allow an event of our scale to happen as soon as April 30th and May 1st.” Tickets from previously announced dates will automatically transfer over to October, or you can get a refund once the whole lineup is announced 4/12.