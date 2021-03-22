Verzuz Announces Method Man/Redman, Isley Brothers/Earth, Wind & Fire Battles

This past weekend, as previously announced, longtime Wu-Tang Clan comrades Raekwon and Ghostface Killah went head-to-head in the latest battle from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s pandemic institution Verzuz. It was made for a fun heartwarming spectacle — two old friends bantering back and forth, rapping immortal tracks at each other. Fellow Wu-Tang friends like RZA, Cappadonna, and Inspectah Deck made guest appearances. (You can catch the replay here.) When the show was over, Verzuz announced that it had more battles on deck.

The next Verzuz battle is happening on 4/4, Easter Sunday, and it’ll feature two classic soul institutions going back and forth on each other. The Isley Brothers, who started making hits in the ’50s and who have continued into this century, are taking on versatile funk greats Earth, Wind & Fire. The Isleys have a full decade on EWF, and they probably have the edge, but there are still countless classic hits between these two groups. The inevitable “Shout”/”September” finale should be a blast. Also, the Isleys were supposed to headline the Pitchfork Music Festival last year, so that’ll be a nice substitute for those of us who were looking forward to that.

Later in April, in a battle that should mirror the Raekwon/Ghostface energy, longtime collaborators and Blunt Brothers Method Man and Redman will take one another on. After RZA/DJ Premier and Raekwon/Ghostface, this will be the third Verzuz battle where the Wu-Tang Clan will figure in heavily. Red and Meth put in a guest appearance during D’Angelo’s solo Verzuz show in February, and they’re so reliably entertaining together that Fox once gave them their own sitcom. That show naturally goes down 4/20. Also, Verzuz has teased a few other future showdowns, including a Mother’s Day Special and a Memorial Day Weekend rematch.