Iceage – “Shelter Song”

Last month, Iceage announced their new album Seek Shelter. So far we’ve heard two songs from it, “The Holding Hand” and “Vendetta,” both of which ranked amongst our favorite songs in their respective weeks. Today they’re back with another one.

The latest preview of Seek Shelter arrives in the form of “Shelter Song,” its opening track. It’s a dramatic, powerful composition, beginning in the arid rock territory Iceage have favored in recent years before giving way to a chorus where Elias Bender Rønnenfelt is joined by the Lisboa Gospel Collective. It also comes with a video by Catherine Pattinama Coleman, who’s directed two other Iceage videos. Here’s what Coleman had to say about it:

Iceage asked me if I wanted to direct the video for “Shelter Song.” As a childhood friend of theirs, it was important for me to showcase our friendship and the people we share everyday life with. So instead of making a video full of symbolism or a staged performance, I wanted to make a private and personal video close to our hearts. After a crazy year of COVID-19, the world in flames and structural racism peaking at such an extent, I wanted to create a meaningful piece, especially being a woman of color and fully in my third trimester. In the midst of a pandemic it’s important to remember that those of us who are privileged enough to have a roof over our heads, food, security, love and care, is something of great value. Love is not something one should not take for granted.

Check it out below.

Seek Shelter is out 5/7 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.