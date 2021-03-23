Anna Fox Rochinski – “Everybody’s Down”

Back in January, Quilt frontwoman Anna Fox Rochinski announced her solo debut Cherry. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including its title track and “No Better.” Today, ahead of the album’s arrival this Friday, she’s back with one more.

The latest cut from Cherry is called “Everybody’s Down.” Here’s what Rochinski had to say about it:

“Everybody’s Down” is a song that’s meant to be a little abstract but is generally about feeling run down and bewildered by rampant complicity during catastrophic times. EVERYBODY’S down, including you and me. And yes, also, “down” like bummed, if that speaks to you. And yes, also “down” as in, just casually down to do something, like, down to go grab food with your homies or whatever. It’s a triple entendre. We all feel all of these things every day. It’s a lot. Literally all I can do anymore to stay sane is have a sense of humor and laugh at stuff. I am so much less randomly sentimental than I used to be, but I think it’s because I have learned what really deserves my love and attention. There was a primordial version of this song that I brought in to (album producers) Carlos and Julian, but in the studio, we would visit it at the end of the night after all our serious work was done and throw stuff at the wall to see what would stick. It was like a way to release tension, and we didn’t take it very seriously. We made this minimal, weird, scuzzy instrumental with bass, guitar, synth and programmed drums, and I then took this raw creation home and worked out the structure and the melody and lyrics. In the end, I fell in love with this song, much to my surprise.

Musically, “Everybody’s Down” continues Rochinski’s exploration into a plastic disco-funk like its predecessors. It’s accompanied by a video directed by OTIUM. Check it out below.

Cherry is out 3/26 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.