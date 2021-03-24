Major Murphy – “Real”

March 24, 2021 By Ryan Leas

For the past couple months, Major Murphy have been gearing up to release their sophomore album Access. We’ve heard several songs from it so far, including the album’s title track, “In The Meantime,” and “Unfazed.” (In the meantime, a couple of the band’s members also backed up Waxahatchee for her late night debut on Kimmel.) Today, they’re back with another one.

Major Murphy’s latest is called “Real.” The song is apparently influenced by finding moments of calm and presence amidst the pace of modern life, and was inspired by Jacob Bullard teaching his son how to breathe through his nose. “Close your eyes/ Fireflies rise/ Through the cracks in your mind,” Bullard sings in the beginning, as if sketching out a mystical mantra. It’s a fitting tone: Like some of the other material we’ve heard from Access, “Real” blends a classicist indie with dreamier qualities, though in this instance part of the psychedelia takes the form of big, nearly shoegaze guitar bursts.

The song comes with a video directed by Skuzz Inc. Check it out below.

Access is out 4/2 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.

