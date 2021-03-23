nasimiYu – “secretsecret”

One-woman band nasimiYu has shared “secretsecret,” a new single from her first album in seven years, P O T I O N S. Her signature blend of R&B and pop is what makes this song gorgeous, along with the vibrant music video directed by Jordan Edwards. Her voice is silky and sincere against piano, and it’s even more poignant with backing vocals and harmonies.

This follows the release of “Watercolor,” the effervescent opening track on the album about a psychedelic awakening. This new track is both sonically and lyrically spiritual as well, with powerful and otherworldly results. It might be inevitable that some of her boldest, most realized music has come after almost a decade of writer’s block. At least the wait was worth it.

nasimiYu said this about the song:

“secretsecret” is a portrait of the most naive time in my life, as I was living it. I wrote it in a moment when I had let my hope in a bad relationship get the best of me in a way that pulled me out of touch with reality. This song sums up all of the confusion, self abandonment, and inner contradiction that made up one of the lowest, most heartbreaking periods I’ve ever experienced.

Watch the video for “secretsecret” below.

P O T I O N S is out 5/7 on Figureight Records.