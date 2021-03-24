Field Music – “Not When You’re In Love”

Last month, Peter and David Brewis announced their new Field Music album Flat White Moon. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Orion From The Street” and “No Pressure.” The siblings discussed the inspirations for the former on the first episode of their new podcast Field Musicast; the next two episodes, which are out now, dive into “No Pressure” and their latest single “Not When You’re In Love.”

“Not When You’re In Love” is also out today. It’s a mesmerizing track overflowing with gorgeous backing vocals that subtly make the song, reflecting influences like Fleetwood Mac or the Beatles. It’s accompanied by a cinematic music video directed by Andy Martin. Watch it below.

Flat White Moon is out 4/23 via Memphis Industries.