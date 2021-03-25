girl in red Turns The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Into A Punk Anthem

Bedroom pop icon girl in red just went on Norway’s radio station NRK P3 to have a lot of fun covering guy in red the Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.” The 22-year-old, adorned in a red beanie, turned the song into an unrecognizable, absolutely amped-up punk anthem.

Best known for ballads about heartache like “we fell in love in october” or “i wanna be your girlfriend,” girl in red often shows off her silky, calming voice, a perfect match for her indie-pop sound. Her long-awaited debut if i could make it go quiet is set for later this spring, and the recent single “Serotonin” watches her experiment both vocally and sonically. That song makes more sense alongside this cover than her prior material; she’s gravitating towards faster rhythms and putting her vocal chords to the test. Singing the chorus on “Save Your Tears,” she’s close to yelling while jumping up and down, nearing the point of headbanging.

Which version is better? The Weeknd’s or hers? Who’s to say… Watch girl in red’s cover below.

if i could make it go quiet is out 4/30 via AWAL.