Tame Impala’s debut album InnerSpeaker turned 10 last year and it’s being celebrated with a deluxe edition box set that’s out this Friday.

The box set includes new mixes of a couple of album tracks, a collection of previously unreleased demos and instrumentals, and a never-before-heard 17-minute recording called “Wave House Live Jam.” That last one is Kevin Parker and the rest of the band jamming in the Western Australia recording studio Wave House, which Parker went ahead and bought last year.

The collection of demos/instrumentals includes early versions of some InnerSpeaker tracks and two new tracks dubbed “She’s Not The Only One I Love” and “Tell Me Where You Are.” You can listen to those and the “Wave House Live Jam” below.

And here’s a short film documenting the making of InnerSpeaker that features some never-before-seen footage:

The InnerSpeaker deluxe edition is out 3/26.