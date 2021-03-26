Luminous Kid – “Mountain Crystals” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Olof Grind, the visual artist behind Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher album art, has released a new song that features Bridgers doing some spoken word poetry. Titled “Mountain Crystals,” it’s released under the banner of Grind’s indie project Luminous Kid. The four-and-a-half-minute song flits between folk and pop, adorned with horns that feel reminiscent of Neutral Milk Hotel. The video is definitely NSFW, but it lives in the same lush, red world as Punisher. This is the fourth single from Luminous Kid’s debut album at the end of the dream.

The Stockholm-based artist said of the track:

I think the more role models and queer experiences that exist in popular culture, the better. If a song or a work of art can make a sad and trapped young queer person feel better about themselves, then it is a step in the right direction.

Bridgers’ appearance is brief but evocative as she says only a few lines, ending with: “Just hold me, will you?/ Will you just hold me?” Listen to “Mountain Crystals” below.

at the end of the dream arrives 4/23.