Cadence Weapon – “Eye To Eye”

Rollie Pemberton, the Toronto-based rapper and former music critic who records under the name Cadence Weapon, is coming back next month with the new album Parallel World. We’ve already posted the Jacques Greene-produced lead single “Senna,” and the album also features collaborations with people like Backxwash, Fat Tony, and Jimmy Edgar. Today, Cadence Weapon shares the intense new track “Eye To Eye.”

Lyrically, “Eye To Eye” is an intense look at what it’s like to be racially profiled, or to feel like you’re always in danger from police. Musically, it’s a hard, focused track with a skittering trap beat from producer AudioOpera. In the video, a spinning camera follows Pemberton around a mostly-empty room. In a press release, Pemberton says:

I wrote “Eye To Eye” in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and D’Andre Campbell, the assault of Dafonte Miller by an off-duty police officer and his brother, and the Amy Cooper / Chris Cooper incident in Central Park. I was inspired by the writing of Desmond Cole, as well as W. E. B. Du Bois’ concept of double consciousness — how I perceive myself and how I’m seen by others as a black man and the conflict between those two perceptions.

Parallel World is out 4/30 via eOne Music. Pre-order it here.