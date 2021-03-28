Watch Maya Rudolph Eat Hot Wings As Beyoncé On Saturday Night Live

March 28, 2021 9:57 AM By James Rettig

Maya Rudolph was this weekend’s Saturday Night Live guest host and she brought back her Beyoncé impersonation for a sketch inspired by the popular YouTube series Hot Ones in which celebrities are interviewed while eating spicy wings. Rudolph was wearing an outfit similar to the one Beyoncé wore at the Grammys a couple weeks ago as she got increasingly flustered at the hot levels of the sauces. Watch below.

Jack Harlow was this episode’s musical guest. He did a medley of his songs “Tyler Herro” and “WHATS POPPIN” and “Same Guy.” Here’s that:

Saturday Night Live‘s next musical guests are St. Vincent (4/3) and Kid Cudi (4/10).

