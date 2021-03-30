In the forthcoming motion picture Wrath Of Man, Jason Statham plays an unstoppable killing machine bent on revenge. The film reunites Statham with Guy Ritchie, the director who first turned him into a star, and its new trailer features Statham going full Statham, casually shooting a whole lot of motherfuckers. One of those motherfuckers is Post Malone.

Post Malone, affable sketchball and dominant pop star, made his acting debut last year in the Mark Wahlberg Netflix joint Spenser Confidential. In Wrath Of Man, Posty makes his grand return to the silver screen, but it sure looks like he won’t be in the movie for too long. In the Wrath Of Man trailer, we pretty clearly see Statham shooting Post Malone in the head.

I guess we don’t see the bullet hit, so maybe Post Malone’s character will live through that encounter. But affable sketchballs don’t exactly have a great survival rate in Jason Statham movies. Wrath Of Man looks fucking great — like a Jason Statham movie that will supply exactly what those of us who love Statham movies want to see. I trust Guy Ritchie to understand that nobody wants to see Statham putting a scare into Post Malone and sending him on his way. It doesn’t look too good for our boy White Iverson. Watch it happen below.

Wrath Of Man is in theaters 5/7. I’ll have my second Moderna shot a couple of weeks before that, and this bad boy might have to be my first movie back.