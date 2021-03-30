Watch Jazmine Sullivan’s Great Performance Of “Pick Up Your Feelings” On Kimmel

Watch Jazmine Sullivan’s Great Performance Of “Pick Up Your Feelings” On Kimmel

News March 30, 2021 10:26 AM By Tom Breihan

The old-school R&B howler Jazmine Sullivan doesn’t release music too often, but when she does, she makes it count. Earlier this year, Sullivan came out with Heaux Tales, a short but resonant album about women going through romantic situations. Sullivan is a monster live performer, and things being what they are, she hasn’t had too many chances to show that off. (She did sing the National Anthem with Eric Church at the Super Bowl, and that was more impressive than that kind of thing usually is.) Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sullivan made the most of one of those rare opportunities.

Sullivan and Gwen Stefani are doing a Pandora-sponsored virtual concert tonight, and when he introduced her performance, Kimmel said that Sullivan was giving us “a sample” of that. (Kimmel also called Heaux Tales an EP? Maybe it’s an EP. Nobody seems sure what to call it.) Sullivan sang “Pick Up Your Feelings,” and she really sang it.

When Sullivan was a guest on The Tonight Show in January, she sang “Girl Like Me” with only a guitarist and a bassist backing her up. On Kimmel last night, though, Sullivan had a whole live band, with backing singers. They all performed together in what looked like an empty ballroom, and Sullivan got to really emote, showing the full power of her voice. Watch it all happen below.

Heaux Tales is out now on RCA.

