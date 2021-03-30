Ariana Grande has announced that she is going to be on The Voice as a coach next season. She’s replacing Nick Jonas, who has two seasons under his belt on the NBC singing competition show, and joining a panel that includes Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

It’s a bit of an unexpected move for Grande, who is arguably at the height of her commercial power as a pop star. Last year alone, she had three #1 singles: “Positions” on her own, “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga, and “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber. Her last three albums, 2018’s Sweetener, 2019’s thank u, next, and 2020’s Positions, all debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Past Voice coaches have included Miley Cyrus (for a couple seasons in 2016-2017), Alicia Keys (2016-2018), and Christina Aguilera (2011-2016). In the larger world of reality competition shows, Katy Perry joined the American Idol reboot in 2017 and has there ever since — she reportedly started out making $25 million.