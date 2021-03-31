My Bloody Valentine Add Full Catalog To Streaming And Talk New Music

Still, the news that the full MBV catalogue is on streaming is itself significant. Right now, you can hear two two canonical classics, 1988’s Isn’t Anything and 1991’s Loveless, as well as the great 2013 comeback album m b v, the latter of which has never been available on streaming services. There’s also a new collection called ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks. For this band, that’s required listening; much of their best music appeared on the EPs.

Talking to the Times, Kevin Shields explains, “My nieces and nephews — they would complain to me, because when they would try and show their friends, they can’t find it anywhere. They’re like, ‘Why are you so purposely obscure? You know, it seems stupid.’ That kind of stuff that made me think, ‘Yeah, I guess my perception of the world isn’t the world.’ There’s a whole world out there I know nothing about.”

On the subject of new music, Shields says, “Time is a bit more precious. I don’t want to be 70-something wanting to make the next record after m b v. I think it’d be cooler to make one now.” Meanwhile, his bandmate Bilinda Butcher is confident that they’ll get around to recording this new music soon: “I think once I can get over to Ireland it will get done very quickly, as my vocals are often the last thing to be recorded. They’ll probably be finished by the end of the year.” (Three years ago, the band debuted a new song at an Oakland show.)

Meanwhile, Domino has also announced physical reissues of all three My Bloody Valentine albums and the compilation. All of them will be out 5/21, and you can pre-order them here.