End On End – “Wish Fulfullment” & “All You Can Do”

End On End are a Los Angeles hardcore band who are presumably named after the Rites Of Spring song. They play fast, but not powerviolence fast; the speed isn’t a stunt. Instead, End On End have a passionate, melodic sensibility. You can tell they’ve grown up listening to skatepunk and pop-punk, but their music is still unmistakably hardcore. It’s tough, and it’s got mosh parts, but it still gives me the giddy hell yeah faster faster feeling that I used to get from, like, Punk-O-Rama compilations.

Back in 2019, End On End released a self-titled EP. They’ve got plans to follow it up with another EP this summer. Today, End On End have dropped a new three-song promo cassette. Two of the tracks, “Wish Fulfillment” and “All You Can Do,” are big, chunky, deeply satisfying originals. The third is a cover of “Can’t Get Ahead,” a 2006 song from the Swedish straight-edge band Step Forward. Altogether, those three songs make for an extremely entertaining four minutes of music. Check out all three of them below.

<a href="https://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/album/promo-21">Promo '21 by END ON END</a>

The Promo ’21 tape is out now on New Morality Zine.