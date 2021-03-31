End On End – “Wish Fulfullment” & “All You Can Do”

New Music March 31, 2021 11:55 AM By Tom Breihan

End On End – “Wish Fulfullment” & “All You Can Do”

New Music March 31, 2021 11:55 AM By Tom Breihan

End On End are a Los Angeles hardcore band who are presumably named after the Rites Of Spring song. They play fast, but not powerviolence fast; the speed isn’t a stunt. Instead, End On End have a passionate, melodic sensibility. You can tell they’ve grown up listening to skatepunk and pop-punk, but their music is still unmistakably hardcore. It’s tough, and it’s got mosh parts, but it still gives me the giddy hell yeah faster faster feeling that I used to get from, like, Punk-O-Rama compilations.

Back in 2019, End On End released a self-titled EP. They’ve got plans to follow it up with another EP this summer. Today, End On End have dropped a new three-song promo cassette. Two of the tracks, “Wish Fulfillment” and “All You Can Do,” are big, chunky, deeply satisfying originals. The third is a cover of “Can’t Get Ahead,” a 2006 song from the Swedish straight-edge band Step Forward. Altogether, those three songs make for an extremely entertaining four minutes of music. Check out all three of them below.

The Promo ’21 tape is out now on New Morality Zine.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”

    10 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Ryley Walker Course In Fable

    1 day ago

    Nike Sues Designer Behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes”

    2 days ago

    Prominent Songwriters Sign Letter Calling For Artists To Stop Demanding Credit For Songs They Didn’t Write

    22 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest