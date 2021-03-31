End On End – “Wish Fulfullment” & “All You Can Do”
End On End are a Los Angeles hardcore band who are presumably named after the Rites Of Spring song. They play fast, but not powerviolence fast; the speed isn’t a stunt. Instead, End On End have a passionate, melodic sensibility. You can tell they’ve grown up listening to skatepunk and pop-punk, but their music is still unmistakably hardcore. It’s tough, and it’s got mosh parts, but it still gives me the giddy hell yeah faster faster feeling that I used to get from, like, Punk-O-Rama compilations.
Back in 2019, End On End released a self-titled EP. They’ve got plans to follow it up with another EP this summer. Today, End On End have dropped a new three-song promo cassette. Two of the tracks, “Wish Fulfillment” and “All You Can Do,” are big, chunky, deeply satisfying originals. The third is a cover of “Can’t Get Ahead,” a 2006 song from the Swedish straight-edge band Step Forward. Altogether, those three songs make for an extremely entertaining four minutes of music. Check out all three of them below.
The Promo ’21 tape is out now on New Morality Zine.