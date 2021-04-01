Death Grips Remix Danny Elfman
After sharing his first solo music in 36 years last year, a creepy song called “Happy” that he originally wrote for Coachella, iconic film score composer and former Oingo Boingo leader Danny Elfman has been on a tear. He followed up “Happy” with more new singles like “Sorry,” “Love In The Time Of Covid,” and “Kick Me” — the last of which now has an unexpected new remix by Zach Hill of Death Grips. “I was a big fan of Death Grips and Zach Hill’s work, and so appreciative to have him jump in with his creative energy,” Elfman says in a statement. Hill’s remix is a freaky, glitched-out sprint, and you can listen to it below.