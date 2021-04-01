Journey Settle With Rhythm Section Fired Over Alleged “Corporate Coup d’État”

April 1, 2021 By Peter Helman

Don’t stop believin’, because Journey have made up. Journey’s Neal Schon and Jon Cain fired bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith from the band last year, suing them for allegedly attempting a “corporate coup d’état” to take over the Journey name and brand. Although they were officially replaced by former Journey bassist Randy Jackson and drummer Narada Michael Walden, Valory and Smith continued to contest the firings and countersued Schon and Cain. But it seems that the bickering bandmates have now reached an amicable settlement.

“The members of the band Journey who were parties to a recent lawsuit (Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Ross Valory) are pleased to announce that they have resolved their differences and reached an amicable settlement agreement,” reads a new statement from the band. “Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain acknowledge the valuable contributions that both Ross Valory and Steve Smith have made to the music and the legacy of Journey. Ross Valory and Steve Smith wish their former bandmates well and much success in the future. Journey looks forward to continuing to tour and make new music for their dedicated fans around the world.”

So it sounds like Valory and Smith are definitely out, and Jackson and Walden are in. Journey have reportedly been recording an album with the new lineup and will have music to share soon, and Neal Schon says that they will be headlining Lollapalooza 2021 if that ever ends up happening.

