Remember Sports – “Out Loud”

Whether we are in the 4th or 5th wave of emo or even the 8th, Remember Sports are riding it. The band, who were a 2015 Band To Watch, have released a new single, “Out Loud,” from their forthcoming album Like A Stone. The band moves in a folksier, more twinkly direction on it, with Carmen Perry testing her distinct, nasally vocals with theatrics that guitarist Jack Washburn likens to Ariana Grande.

Whereas lead single “Pinky Ring” had volatile lyrics and a brooding sound, second single “Materialistic” and this newer one out today reflect more of an American Football appreciation. The lyrics are less angsty, more sentimental and packed with desire: “I reach out to catch you/ Both of my hands stretched out,” she mumbles on “Out Loud.” The nearly-seven-minute track is unhurried as it emphatically reiterates the power of words (“We can make this last if you say it out loud”); it’s an anthem for manifestation, to continue trudging on for what you want even if things are looking down.

Listen to “Out Loud” below.

Like A Stone is out 4/23 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.