Nicole Atkins & Marissa Nadler – “Mr. Blue” (The Fleetwoods Cover)

In 1959, a group of three teenagers from Olympia, Washington got together to record “Come Softly To Me,” a song about starry-eyed romantic devotion. Those three kids called themselves the Fleetwoods, and at first, they practically sang the song a cappella, with only the sound of jangling car keys accompanying their voices. Later on, a producer overdubbed the sound of a single acoustic guitar, and the song became a #1 hit. A few months later, the Fleetwoods had another #1 hit with “Mr. Blue,” a similarly simple and innocent song, this one about heartbreak. The Fleetwoods were, in fact, the first artists ever to score multiple #1 hits on the Hot 100. (They still have more #1 hits than Fleetwood Mac.) But soon afterward, the group disappeared back into obscurity, and all three Fleetwoods took civilian jobs.

Today, two indie-leaning singer-songwriters have gotten together to release their own version of “Mr. Blue.” Nicole Atkins, the onetime major-label prospect and recent Britt Daniel collaborator, and Marissa Nadler, the metal-adjacent dark-folk artist, have both recorded some great covers in recent years. (Nadler just did another ’50s-vintage #1 hit, Santo & Johnny’s “Sleep Walk,” a couple of months ago.) On their “Mr. Blue” cover, Atkins and Nadler sing together over synth and guitar from the Seattle musician Milky Burgess.

On Instagram, Nadler writes that she and Atkins recorded the cover “on Valentine’s Day in the midst of an ice storm.” Their version of the song is just as dreamy and atmospheric as the original, and it provides a great showcase for their voices, with Atkins bringing a sort of classic-crooner timing to the lead vocal and Nadler adding pillowy coos in the background. Below, check out the Atkins/Nadler version of “Mr. Blue,” as well as the Fleetwoods’ original.

<a href="https://marissanadler.bandcamp.com/album/mr-blue">Mr. Blue by Nicole Atkins & Marissa Nadler</a>

You can get Atkins and Nadler’s version of “Mr. Blue” at Bandcamp, and the two artists will also be selling limited pieces of art on Bandcamp today.