Maladia – “Sacred Fires” & “Evil Eye”

New Music April 2, 2021 10:16 AM By Chris DeVille

It’s Bandcamp Day once again, and the great London punk label La Vida Es Un Mus Discos has loaded up its Bandcamp page with several exciting new releases. One of them is Sacred Fires, a new EP from London punk band Maladia. It’s the group’s first release since their 2019 demo, and it was recorded in Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco last summer at Fuzzbrain Studios before the place was damaged by a fire. Could this incendiary music have started the blaze? It’s not out of the question. The two Maladia songs out today — “Sacred Fires” and “Evil Eye” — are wildly dark and intense ’80s hardcore throwbacks, just relentlessly harsh and aggressive waves of destruction. Hear them both below.

Sacred Fires is out 5/14 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. Pre-order it here. I am excited to hear the song called “A Pox On The Fuckers.”

