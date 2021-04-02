oddCouple – “Reflections” (Feat. Jamila Woods)

Although oddCouple is just one person, he’s had a hand in a lot of great music. The Chicago musician has produced for local artists like Chance The Rapper, Noname, Saba, Jamila Woods, Kweku Collins, Mick Jenkins, and Joey Purp, several of whom returned the favor by showing up on his 2016 debut album Liberation. Today, he’s sharing a new single called “Reflections,” which once again features Jamila Woods, and announcing a forthcoming album of the same name.

“From the lyrics to the visuals, ‘Reflections’ serves as both a personal thesis statement, and a return to the forefront for me,” oddCouple explains in a statement. “It’s only right that after working on this record for years, and growing so much as a person, that I’m able to create this with my most trusted collaborator, Jamila.”

“Reflections” is a warm, spacey track that sounds very Chicago in the best way possible. It comes with a psychedelic video directed by New Trash Crew, and you can watch and listen to it below.

Reflections the album will be out sometime this spring.