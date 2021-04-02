Incisions are a Manchester band who play fast, snotty, straight-ahead punk rock. In sound, attitude, and aesthetic, Incisions explicitly recall the big bands of first-wave early-’80s American hardcore; there’s a lot of Circle Jerks and Minor Threat and especially early Black Flag in their style. But maybe just because of the British accents, the band also can’t help but evoke early-’80s UK street-punks like Cock Sparrer. They’re mean and craggy and ugly, and I like them a lot.

Incisions have been putting out music since 2016, and they released a self-titled full-length in 2018, so they’ve had some time to home their sound. But Incisions’ whole thing is about not sounding like they’ve honed anything, and their slapdash urgency is one of the best things they’ve got going for them. Today, the band released their sophomore album Bliss, and it’s a glorious flaming wreck of riffs and barks. There are also melodies, and there’s one full-on acoustic folk protest song toward the end of the album. Most of the time, though, this is straight-up unreformed punk rock, and that’s a good thing. Listen below.

Bliss is out now on TNS Records.