Andy Stott – “Hard To Tell”

In a couple of weeks, the cerebral Manchester producer Andy Stott release Never The Right Time, his first album in five years. The album is a kind of inner-world sadness trip. Stott recorded it while going through some heavy personal stuff, after scrapping the album he’s already been working on. We’ve already posted first single “The Beginning,” and now Stott has shared another track called “Hard To Tell.”

Just like “The Beginning,” “Hard To Tell” is a collaboration with the singer Alison Skidmore, who’s been singing on Stott’s tracks for years and who was once Stott’s piano teacher. But where “The Beginning” was a kind of mutant club track, “Hard To Tell” is sheer interior downtempo stuff. Skidmore murmurs softly to herself while Stott surrounds her voice with woozy guitar tones and slow-building drum patterns. Director Rebecca Salvadori‘s video has cameras spinning feverishly around a still figure in striking spaces. Check it out below.

Never The Right Time is out 4/16 on Modern Love.