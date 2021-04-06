Young Turks Changes Name To Young

The influential British label Young Turks, part of the Beggars Group, has been around since 2005, and it’s released music from artists like the xx, FKA twigs, Sampha, and Kamasi Washington. Today, label founder Caius Pawson has announced that Young Turks is changing its name. From now on, the label will simply be known as Young.

Pawson says that the label was named after the 1981 Rod Stewart song “Young Turks” and that he didn’t know that the expression referred to a group who involved in the Armenian genocide in 1915. Here’s how Pawson explains the change in a statement:

From today, Young Turks will become Young. The name change follows a long period of reflection and I wanted to explain the origins of the Young Turks name and the reasons for the change. We originally named Young Turks after the Rod Stewart song of the same name. When I first heard the song, it took a week of 2005-era internet searches to find out what it was and even longer to understand its meaning. The name intrigued me, evoking the solidarity of youth. In 2005, it seemed to perfectly sum up what we were: teenagers, wanting and waiting to do something, anything. However, we were unaware of the deeper history of the term and, specifically, that the Young Turks were a group who carried out the Armenian Genocide from 1915 onwards. Through ongoing conversations and messages that have developed our own knowledge around the subject, it’s become apparent that the name is a source of hurt and confusion for people. We loved the name for what it meant to us, but in retrospect should have listened more carefully to other voices and acted more quickly. We have always tried to affect positive change and knowing what we do now, it’s only right that we change our name.

The label also says that it’s made a donation to the Armenian Institute, London.