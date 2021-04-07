Damien Jurado – “Tom”

Damien Jurado has released his second single, “Tom,” from his forthcoming album The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania. This pensive track has the same energy as Silver Jews; the rhythm is easygoing and the sound is folky but still lighthearted, lingering in what Jurado calls “a middle ground between light and shadow.”

It follows the release of “Helena,” a twangy ballad that reckons with loneliness. Each song on the album tells the story of a different person, all imagined by Jurado. It was self-produced by him and has multi-instrumentalist Josh Gordon on bass, guitar, drums, percussion, and keys.

Listen to “Tom” below.

The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania arrives 5/14 on Maraqopa Records.

