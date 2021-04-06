In July, the White Stripes’ beloved, iconic third album White Blood Cells will turn 20. To celebrate, Third Man Records has announced a new Vault Package. It’s called White Blood Cells XX, and it’ll work as an anniversary companion to the original album.

Perhaps what’s most enticing about the package is the first disc, which will be a red vinyl collecting a bunch of unreleased demos and alternate takes, including a couple songs that never made it to any kind of completed/released form. There’s also a white LP with a recording of a show at the Louisville venue Headliners from the fall of 2001. In addition to the records, the package comes with a DVD of behind-the-scenes footage and a booklet with rare posters, flyers, and photos. Third Man sign up is open now through 4/30.

Along with the announcement, Third Man has shared an “alternate take” of “Fell In Love With A Girl,” though the recording is probably a bit closer to a raw demo than a significantly different interpretation of the song. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

DISC ONE (DEMOS, OUTTAKES, AND ALTERNATE MIXES)

Side A:

01. “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground” (previously unreleased boombox demo take 1)

02. “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground” (previously unreleased boombox demo take 2)

03. “Hotel Yorba” (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

04. “Fell In Love With A Girl” (previously unreleased alternate take)

05. “The Union Forever” (previously unreleased working mix without interlude)

06. “Offend In Every Way” (previously unreleased acoustic boombox demo)

07. “That’s Where It’s At” (previously unreleased outtake)

Side B:

08. “Ooh-Aah” (previously unreleased demo)

09. “I Can’t Wait” (previously unreleased alternate mix)

10. “Hey Mary” (previously unreleased demo)

11. “Feel Like I’m Three Feet Tall” (previously unreleased boombox demo)

12. “Rated X” (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

13. “This Protector” (previously unreleased alternate take)

DISC TWO (LIVE AT HEADLINERS, LOUISVILLE, KY – 9/6/01)

Side C:

01 “When I Hear My Name”

02 “Death Letter / Grinnin’ In Your Face”

03 “Lord, Send Me An Angel”

04 “You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)”

05 “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground”

06 “Hotel Yorba”

07 “Truth Doesn’t Make A Noise”

08 “I Think I Smell A Rat”

Side D:

01 “Jolene”

02 “We’re Going To Be Friends”

03 “Expecting”

04 “The Union Forever”

05 “The Same Boy You’ve Always Known”

06 “Apple Blossom”

07 “Cannon / John The Revelator”

﻿08 “Astro”

09 “Boll Weevil”