Hushpuppy – “I’m At Home With You”

New Music April 6, 2021 3:58 PM By James Rettig

Hushpuppy is the project of Zoë Brecher, who has spent the past few years playing drums for Sad13, Kalbells, and Sammus. She also records a ton of music on her own and later this month one of her more fully-formed statements, an album called Singles Club that came out back in 2016, is being reissued through Babe City Records. It slots in nicely with a lot of the what came out around that time, a lineage that includes artists like All Dogs and Baby Mollusk and Frankie Cosmos, music that can be low-stakes and lo-fi but still packs a sentimental punch.

The song she’s sharing from it today, “I’m At Home With You,” is cocooned in sweet harmonies and a needling guitar line. “I’m at home with you, just hiding out,” she repeats. Brecher originally recorded it in the comfort of her own apartment and she builds that sort of safe fortress up in the track, one made of pillows and warmth and not going outside because you have everything you need right there.

“I wrote ‘I’m At Home with You’ for my girlfriend at the time and it’s about a romantic relationship between an introvert and an extrovert,” Brecher told FLOOD. “As an introvert, I like staying inside in the comfort of my home. But dating someone who is the opposite doesn’t have to affect the relationship negatively. In fact, the point of the song is that because of love, no matter where the introvert goes, they feel at home and safe if they’re with their partner.”

Check it out below.

The remastered version of Singles Club is out 4/23 via Babe City Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

Comments

