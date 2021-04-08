There’s nothing in the world quite like a Julien Baker live show. All by herself, Baker has the power to suck all the air out of a room, to turn a mid-sized club into a place of emotional catharsis. Soon, she’ll get a chance to do that again for real. Last month, Baker released her new album Little Oblivions, one of the best LPs of 2021 thus far. This fall, she’ll take it out on tour.

We’re finally getting to the point where the end of the pandemic is in sight and artists are announcing fall tours. Baker is one of the first major ones to do it. Starting in early September, Baker will head out across North America. Thao will open some of the shows. Dehd will open others. Katie Malco will open all of them. Then, next spring, Baker will go to Europe, and she’ll tour with Ratboys.

Last night, Baker was the musical guest on James Corden’s Late Late Show. She talked to Corden for a little bit about how excited she was to play shows again, and Corden also showed a video of Baker and her backing band playing “Favor.” That’s the Little Oblivions song that features Baker’s boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus singing backup. Bridgers and Dacus weren’t part of this performance, but it’s still a trip to see Baker singing live with a whole backing band. Pretty soon, some of us will get to see that in person. Below, check out Baker’s Corden performance and her upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

09/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

09/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse +

09/05 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

09/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel +

09/08 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom +

09/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

09/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +

09/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues +

09/18 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre +

09/20 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre +

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro +

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro +

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +

09/25 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre +

09/28 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall +

09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre +

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s #

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

10/29 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater #

10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

11/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory #

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

11/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre #

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #

11/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

11/15 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada #

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

04/15 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli *

04/16 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera *

04/17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik *

04/19 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega *

04/20 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik *

04/21 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret *

04/23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen *

04/25 – Lund, Sweden @ Mejeriet *

04/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg *

04/29 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Cafe *

04/30 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena *

05/01 – Salzburg, Austria @ Rockhouse *

05/04 – Padova, Italy @ Padova Hall *

05/06 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F *

05/07 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Manufaktur *

05/08 – Munich, Germany @ Technikum *

05/10- Cologne, Germany @ Kulturkirche *

05/13 – Paris, France @ Le Trabendo *

05/14 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique *

05/18 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *

05/19 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre *

05/21 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s *

05/22 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s *

05/24 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s *

05/25 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla *

05/29 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Kapital

05/30 – Valencia, Spain @ La Rambleta

05/31 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

+ with Thao & Katie Malco

# with Dehd & Katie Malco

* with Ratboys

Little Oblivions is out now on Matador. Read our recent feature on Julien Baker here.