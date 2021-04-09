CupcakKe – “Mickey”

Iconic rapper CupcakKe is back with her first single of 2021, “Mickey,” and its cinematic, vengeful music video, billed as a Zae Production. The bombastic four minute track is packed with great petty one-liners: “”hese hoes hate hard but be fans (Huh?)/ Worried I’ma take they mans (Huh?).” It follows last year’s even more provocative single, “Gum.”

It’s good to see her not lose any of her glow or sass after her announcement that she was retiring from making music in 2019. Just a few days ago, she tweeted: “If I’m being honest with y’all . Female rap is really boring to me right now.” Maybe she is only continuing to put out these flashy, attention-grabbing tracks to spice up the scene.

Listen to “Mickey” below.