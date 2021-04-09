fanclubwallet – “C’mon Be Cool”

Canadian artist Hannah Judge, who goes by the great moniker fanclubwallet, has released a new single, “C’mon Be Cool.” The track is groovy in a chill kind of way, akin to Frances Forever’s TikTok hit “Space Girl” or Katy Kirby’s enchanting “Traffic!” This comes with the announcement of her debut EP, Hurt Is Boring.

While making “C’mon Be Cool,” Judge was dealing with a Crohn’s disease flareup. Her resigned vocals are timelessly relatable against the fun rhythm — like fighting the urge to breakdown when trying to stay positive. “I feel like a lot of people might have felt this way during the pandemic,” she said of the song. “You’re isolated, your life has changed so much in a year, and you realize that maybe everyone else’s lives have not changed in the same manner.”

Listen to “C’mon Be Cool” below, along with a cover of Talking Heads’ “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” that helped Judge launch fanclubwallet last year.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Car Crash In G Major”

02 “C’mon Be Cool”

03 “Flew Away”

04 “What’s Up?”

05 “Hurt Is Boring”

Hurt is Boring arrives 5/14.