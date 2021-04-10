Bon Iver Is On TikTok, Silently Duetting His Favorite Videos

The olds are discovering TikTok! Radiohead just joined, and now Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon is on it too. “Tik Tok is extremely worth checking out,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve found a lot of positivity, education, and music there. Makes me feel different about social media. Oddly, hopeful. Here’s my profile. No need to follow, but you can see what I see there…”

If you check out his profile, you really can see what he sees there. Because all of his TikToks are “duets” in which he silently watches, and occasionally reacts to, other people’s TikToks, usually with most of his face obscured. It’s a little strange, but I’m glad he’s having a good time! Find some of his TikToks below.