Danny Elfman – “True”

New Music April 12, 2021 10:48 AM By James Rettig

For the last six months or so, film composer and former Oingo Boingo leader has been sharing a series of new songs that represent the first new solo material he’s released in well over three decades. Those have included “Happy,” “Sorry,” and “Love In The Time Of Covid.”

Today, he’s announcing a whole new album called Big Mess, his first solo album in 37 years. It was primarily recorded during lockdown last year. “Once I began writing It was like opening a Pandora’s box and I found I couldn’t stop,” Elfman said in a statement. “None of it was planned. I had no idea how many songs I would write but from the start it quickly became a 2-sided project with heavily contrasting and even conflicting tones.”

The resulting album features 18 new Elfman tracks, including the previously released singles. Today, he’s sharing a new song from it called “True.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Sorry”
02 “True”
03 “In Time”
04 “Everybody Loves You”
05 “Dance With The Lemurs”
06 “Serious Ground”
07 “Choose Your Side”
08 “We Belong”
09 “Happy”
10 “Just A Human”
11 “Devil Take Away”
12 “Love In The Time Of Covid”
13 “Native Intelligence”
14 “Better Times”
15 “Cruel Compensation”
16 “Kick Me”
17 “Get Over It”
18 “Insects”

Big Mess is out 6/11 via Anti-/Epitaph.

James Rettig

Comments

