Stream The Ferocious New Split EP From Our Future Is An Absolute Shadow & Komarov

Zegema Beach Records, as per their Bandcamp bio, are “a community rooted in promoting honest / passionate / inspiring music — usually with screaming.” It’s true. The label’s latest release — a split EP from Our Future Is An Absolute Shadow and Komarov — is relentless, unforgiving metal packed with caustic riffs, hyperspeed drumming throughout, and raspy screams. It’s also got great song titles, including “The Most Important Lesson That I Learned In School Occurred When My Marketing Professor Broke Down And Wept In the Middle of Class.”

That track, which is the blistering opener, resides in the same world as Frail Body’s grief-stricken, chaotic hardcore or I Hate Sex’s merciless screamo. There are no breaks — just constant madness. It can be stressful, but that’s probably the point. It’s still a necessary catharsis that, after a year in quarantine and a year of no shows, everyone could use.

Stream it below.