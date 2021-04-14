CHAI – “Let’s Love”

CHAI are in the middle of a rollout for their latest album, WINK, which is out next month, but today they’re taking a break from all that to share a non-album track called “Let’s Love,” which serves as the theme song for the anime show Dinosaur Biyori, which is airing in Japan now. “Let’s Love” is bright and playful and when the chorus hits, you can hear how it would be perfect as a theme song. It comes with a colorful video directed by Mirai Mizue. Check it out below.

“Let’s Love” is out now. CHAI’s new album WINK is out 5/24 via Sub Pop.