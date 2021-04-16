Stream Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Imagined Featuring St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, & More

New Music April 16, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Stream Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Imagined Featuring St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, & More

New Music April 16, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Last December, Paul McCartney released McCartney III, a low-key album that the Beatle recorded during lockdown as a sequel to McCartney and McCartney II. Today, the album gets a flashier reworking as McCartney III Imagined, which features a variety of remixes and covers of every song on the album from an esteemed set of characters.

There’s St. Vincent remixing “Heavens And Wives,” a Phoebe Bridgers feature on “Seize The Day,” and Damon Albarn shape-shifting “Long Tailed Winter Bird.” Blood Orange, Khruangbin, Josh Homme, and Anderson .Paak all contribute. (Sadly, the remix by actor and occasional musician Idris Elba is a physical-only exclusive track.) And that’s not to mention the previously-released reworks by Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Beck, and Dominic Fike.

Stream McCartney III Imagined below.

McCartney III Imagined is out now via Capitol Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “Could’ve Been”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: INXS’ “Need You Tonight”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP

    3 days ago

    Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo

    4 days ago

    An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest