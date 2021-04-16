Last December, Paul McCartney released McCartney III, a low-key album that the Beatle recorded during lockdown as a sequel to McCartney and McCartney II. Today, the album gets a flashier reworking as McCartney III Imagined, which features a variety of remixes and covers of every song on the album from an esteemed set of characters.

There’s St. Vincent remixing “Heavens And Wives,” a Phoebe Bridgers feature on “Seize The Day,” and Damon Albarn shape-shifting “Long Tailed Winter Bird.” Blood Orange, Khruangbin, Josh Homme, and Anderson .Paak all contribute. (Sadly, the remix by actor and occasional musician Idris Elba is a physical-only exclusive track.) And that’s not to mention the previously-released reworks by Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Beck, and Dominic Fike.

Stream McCartney III Imagined below.

McCartney III Imagined is out now via Capitol Records.