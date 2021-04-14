Low – “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” (Bob Dylan Cover)

The Flaming Lips, Weyes Blood, Jason Lytle, Thurston Moore, the Weather Station, Richard Thompson, and Courtney Marie Andrews are among the artists contributing to Dylan Revisited, an upcoming covers album from Uncut to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday in May. Today, the Minnesota legends Low have shared their contribution to the LP, a cover of Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.” Listen and check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Bob Dylan – “Too Late (Acoustic Version)”

02 Richard Thompson – “This Wheel’s On Fire”

03 Courtney Marie Andrews – “To Ramona”

04 The Flaming Lips – “Lay Lady Lay”

05 The Weather Station – “Precious Angel”

06 Cowboy Junkies – “I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You”

07 Thurston Moore – “Buckets Of Rain”

08 Fatoumata Diawara – “Blowin’ In The Wind”

09 Brigid Mae Power – “One More Cup Of Coffee”

10 Low – “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door”

11 Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – “Dark Eyes”

12 Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez – “Blind Willie McTell”

13 Frazey Ford – “The Times They Are A-Changin”

14 Jason Lytle – “Most Of The Time”

15 Weyes Blood – “Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands”

Dylan Revisited is out 4/15. Pre-order it here.