Low – “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” (Bob Dylan Cover)

New Music April 14, 2021 8:43 PM By Peter Helman

Low – “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” (Bob Dylan Cover)

New Music April 14, 2021 8:43 PM By Peter Helman

The Flaming Lips, Weyes Blood, Jason Lytle, Thurston Moore, the Weather Station, Richard Thompson, and Courtney Marie Andrews are among the artists contributing to Dylan Revisited, an upcoming covers album from Uncut to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday in May. Today, the Minnesota legends Low have shared their contribution to the LP, a cover of Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.” Listen and check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 Bob Dylan – “Too Late (Acoustic Version)”
02 Richard Thompson – “This Wheel’s On Fire”
03 Courtney Marie Andrews – “To Ramona”
04 The Flaming Lips – “Lay Lady Lay”
05 The Weather Station – “Precious Angel”
06 Cowboy Junkies – “I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You”
07 Thurston Moore – “Buckets Of Rain”
08 Fatoumata Diawara – “Blowin’ In The Wind”
09 Brigid Mae Power – “One More Cup Of Coffee”
10 Low – “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door”
11 Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – “Dark Eyes”
12 Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez – “Blind Willie McTell”
13 Frazey Ford – “The Times They Are A-Changin”
14 Jason Lytle – “Most Of The Time”
15 Weyes Blood – “Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands”

Dylan Revisited is out 4/15. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “Could’ve Been”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: INXS’ “Need You Tonight”

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP

    2 days ago

    Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo

    3 days ago

    An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest