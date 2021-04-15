Foxing – “Go Down Together”

The ambitious, emo-adjacent St. Louis trio Foxing released their sprawling album Nearer My God three years ago, and they’ve lately been teasing something called Draw Down The Moon. Last month, they teamed up with WHY? on the new single “Speak With The Dead,” which they released via online maze. Today, they’ve come out with another new song, and you don’t have to solve any puzzles to hear it.

Foxing’s label Grand Paradise recently inked a new partnership with Hopeless Records, and by way of announcing it, Foxing have just dropped a new track called “Go Down Together.” This one is a big, synthy, friendly pop song, and it does not sound like the work of a band with any sort of connection to any sort of underground scene.

Back when music festivals were still happening, I used to refer to a song like “Go Down Together” as “festival indie.” (Since festival are apparently happening this fall, maybe the term applies again.) “Go Down Together” might be Foxing’s most accessible song yet, and they’re referring to it as the second “ritual” from Draw Down The Moon. Check it out below.