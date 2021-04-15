The Black Keys – “Crawling Kingsnake” (John Lee Hooker Cover)

In a press release, Auerbach writes, “We made this record to honor the Mississippi hill country blues tradition that influenced us starting out. These songs are still as important to us today as they were the first day Pat and I started playing together and picked up our instruments. It was a very inspiring session with Pat and me along with Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton in a circle, playing these songs. It felt so natural.” Carney adds, “The session was planned only days in advance and nothing was rehearsed. We recorded the entire album in about ten hours, over two afternoons, at the end of the ‘Let’s Rock’ tour.”

On “Crawling Kingsnake” in particular, Auerbach says, “I first heard [John Lee] Hooker’s version in high school. My uncle Tim would have given me that record. But our version is definitely Junior Kimbrough’s take on it. It’s almost a disco riff!” And here’s Carney: “We fell into this drum intro; it’s kind of accidental. The ultimate goal was to highlight the interplay between the guitars. My role with Eric was to create a deeper groove.” Mission accomplished! Listen below.

Delta Kream is out 5/14 on Auerbach’s label Easy Eye Sound. Pre-order it here.