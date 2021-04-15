John Andrews & The Yawns’ “River Of Doubt” Video Is A Travelogue Built From Footage Of Woods, Quilt, Daniel Bachman, & More

John Andrews, a Woodsist OG who has done time in Quilt and Woods among other affiliated projects, is releasing his latest solo album as John Andrews & The Yawns next month. It’s called Cookbook, and today he follows up its Joni-Mitchell-inspired lead single “New California Blue” with another track called “River Of Doubt.” The song is another soft, folksy psych-pop track, this time accompanied by a video built from Andrews’ personal archive of footage.

In a press release, he explains:

I’ve been filming everything my whole life & have gathered several old harddrives filled with hours of old footage. This video is a compilation of things I’ve filmed on various cameras throughout the past 15 years. It’s a contrasting document of life at home in New Hampshire, vs. life on the road. My present life and my past life. There’s footage of old friends goofin, old house shows, Daniel Bachman, Quilt & Woods footage. Even Little Wings & Cutworms playing at our old barn parties. This song is dedicated to my friends and I hope my friends & folks in the musical community enjoy looking back on this.

Watch below.

Cookbook is out 5/14 on Woodsist. Pre-order it here.