John Andrews & The Yawns’ “River Of Doubt” Video Is A Travelogue Built From Footage Of Woods, Quilt, Daniel Bachman, & More

New Music April 15, 2021 3:37 PM By Chris DeVille

John Andrews & The Yawns’ “River Of Doubt” Video Is A Travelogue Built From Footage Of Woods, Quilt, Daniel Bachman, & More

New Music April 15, 2021 3:37 PM By Chris DeVille

John Andrews, a Woodsist OG who has done time in Quilt and Woods among other affiliated projects, is releasing his latest solo album as John Andrews & The Yawns next month. It’s called Cookbook, and today he follows up its Joni-Mitchell-inspired lead single “New California Blue” with another track called “River Of Doubt.” The song is another soft, folksy psych-pop track, this time accompanied by a video built from Andrews’ personal archive of footage.

In a press release, he explains:

I’ve been filming everything my whole life & have gathered several old harddrives filled with hours of old footage. This video is a compilation of things I’ve filmed on various cameras throughout the past 15 years. It’s a contrasting document of life at home in New Hampshire, vs. life on the road. My present life and my past life. There’s footage of old friends goofin, old house shows, Daniel Bachman, Quilt & Woods footage. Even Little Wings & Cutworms playing at our old barn parties.

This song is dedicated to my friends and I hope my friends & folks in the musical community enjoy looking back on this.

Watch below.

Cookbook is out 5/14 on Woodsist. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “Could’ve Been”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: INXS’ “Need You Tonight”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP

    3 days ago

    Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo

    4 days ago

    An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest