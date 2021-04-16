The term “indie rock” has been through a whole lot of mutations over the decades, but back in the ’90s, America’s dominant strain of underground rock was a mean, grimy, evil strain of noise-rock that has practically disappeared from the earth in recent years. When Unsane and Cokebore and still walked the earth, that version of indie rock was not far removed from hardcore, and there were plenty of bands, like the feverishly intense New Jersey gut-rippers Deadguy, who straddled the line between the two world. The new Colonial Wound EP reminds me of those bands.

Colonial Wound are a Jacksonville trio whose members have been in groups like Yashira and Kylesa. Together, they make an utterly filthy fusion of hardcore and noise-rock. They sound like something that slithered out of a gutter on the morning after St. Patrick’s Day, and their whole guttural-roar sound is as impressive as it is revolting. Today, the band has followed up its 2019 EP Untitled with a new three-song ripper called Degradation. Check it out below.

<a href="https://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/album/degradation">Degradation by COLONIAL WOUND</a>

The Degradation EP is out now on New Morality Zine.