Watch Rap Supergroup Mt. Westmore’s Debut Performance At Triller Fight Club

News April 18, 2021 10:28 AM By James Rettig

Too Short, E-40, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube make up the new rap supergroup Mt. Westmore. The new project was teased last year and last month it was announced that the group would be making their debut performance at Triller’s 2021 pay-per-view Fight Club. That event took place this weekend and Mt. Westmore was on hand to perform. After doing a few of their own solo tracks, the four Mt. Westmore members all took the stage sitting on thrones to trade verses on a new song.

No word on when a full-length Mt. Westmore project will come out, but its release seems to be imminent. Too Short recently said that the album was done and that the group had recorded about 50 songs together already, which means we’ll likely be hearing from Mt. Westmore for a while.

Watch the debut Mt. Westmore performance at the 8-minute-mark below.

The project’s first single, “Step Child,” appeared on the soundtrack for the film American Skin at the beginning of the year.

As for the fight, Jake Paul scored a first round KO of Ben Askren, despite Pete Davidson (alongside Jack Harlow) trying to psych him out before the bout.

