In the past couple weeks alone, Dave Grohl has announced a new book featuring some of his most compelling stories and a new documentary about tour van life. And now Grohl has yet another new project to add to that pile, which was first announced a couple months ago.

From Cradle To Stage is a new unscripted series that will explore the relationship between musicians and their mothers. It’s based on a 2017 book of the same name that Grohl’s mom Virginia Grohl wrote. As Deadline reports, featured musicians will include Tom Morello, Miranda Lambert, Pharrell, Brandi Carlile, Rush’s Geddy Lee, and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds.

The show will premiere on 5/6 on Paramount+. Watch a trailer for it below.

Here’s Grohl’s statement on the show:

I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse. Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.

And here’s the schedule of episodes: