Last month, Dua Lipa put in a memorable performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards. This month, Dua Lipa stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform a cover of Arlo Parks’ “Eugene,” a track off the singer’s debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, which was released earlier this year.

Both Dua Lipa and Parks are nominated for three BRIT Awards a piece this year — winners for that will be announced next month.

Hear her cover of “Eugene” below.