AJJ – “Motor Away” (Guided By Voices Cover) & “I Wanna Be Your Dog 2″

The GBV cover is great; it shows AJJ branching out from their typical folky, edgy sound and reaching into a more shoegazey state. “I Wanna Be Your Dog 2” is a lot more wholesome than the Stooges song, much slower and way softer. When Sean Bonnette sings, “I wanna be the pebble that gets stuck inside your shoe/ I wanna be the thing that gets attached to you,” it’s clear that this track is stripped of its sexual energy and replaced with emotional tension.

Listen to the tracks below.