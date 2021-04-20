AJJ – “Motor Away” (Guided By Voices Cover) & “I Wanna Be Your Dog 2″
Longstanding folk punks AJJ are back with a cover of Guided By Voices’ Alien Lanes classic “Motor Away” and a song titled “I Wanna Be Your Dog 2,” which I guess is a sequel to the Stooges’ groovy hit. This follows their existential record from last year, Good Luck Everybody, as well as covers of Silver Jews and Mount Eerie.
The GBV cover is great; it shows AJJ branching out from their typical folky, edgy sound and reaching into a more shoegazey state. “I Wanna Be Your Dog 2” is a lot more wholesome than the Stooges song, much slower and way softer. When Sean Bonnette sings, “I wanna be the pebble that gets stuck inside your shoe/ I wanna be the thing that gets attached to you,” it’s clear that this track is stripped of its sexual energy and replaced with emotional tension.
Listen to the tracks below.