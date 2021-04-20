Hard Copy – “Big Poppy”

Hard Copy are a band out of Richmond, Virginia, with a sound that blends a bit of classic indie rock with sardonic post-punk. They’ve got an EP, Hidden Beat, coming out this Friday. Ahead of that, they’ve shared a single called “Big Poppy.”

“Big Poppy” features drawling sing-speak vocals over a patiently propulsive groove. You can hear a bit of the rougher early days of high-minded bands like Parquet Courts or the wiry precision of Omni, maybe even a bit of Dismemberment Plan, or some vocal cadences reminiscent of Craig Finn’s high/low poetry. Thematically, it mingles baseball references with stories of warped American politics, the “Big Poppy” of the title seemingly primarily referring to George H.W. Bush. Accordingly, “Big Poppy” has a bit of performative sneer to it, but it also couches that critique in a song that becomes sneakily catchier each time you listen to it.

Check it out below.

Hidden Beat is out 4/23.

