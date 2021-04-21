Helvetia – “New Mess”

Helvetia, the solo project of Duster‘s Jason Albertini and an OG Band To Watch, has announced the new album Essential Aliens. The follow-up to last year’s This Devastating Map, Essential Aliens was recorded in Albertini’s basement in Portland, Oregon over the course of the past year. Lead single “New Mess” is a beautifully fuzzy rocker, and its accompanying music video, also made by Albertini, was inspired by a recurring dream in which his life is turned upside down by a ghost. Watch and listen below.

Essential Aliens is out 6/25 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.